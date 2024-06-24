South Africa’s hopes pinned on GNU success: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country’s hopes are pinned on the success of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Writing in his weekly letter to the nation today, the President says the commitment by political parties to work together has generated a great deal of goodwill that should not be squandered.

He says the success of the GNU will be measured by the extent to which parties are prepared to focus- not on who will govern- but on how the country will be governed in the interests of the people.

The President says he is encouraged by the fact that there is broad consensus among the parties on the priorities of the incoming administration.

He says this gives hope that the GNU will indeed take the country forward.

Ramaphosa says emanating from the priorities outlined in the Statement of Intent, the parties will further refine the GNU’s programme.

He adds they need to demonstrate they have a clear, coherent and sustainable programme and their collaboration is genuine.

