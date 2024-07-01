South Africa’s executive increases to 77 members

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The size of South Africa’s Executive has increased to 77 members, including the President and the Deputy President.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accommodated other political parties in the composition of his Executive.

During the sixth administration, the Executive comprised 65 members, following the addition of the Minister of Electricity in the last reshuffle.

The seventh administration has seen an 18 percent increase. There has often been criticism from opposition parties regarding a bloated Executive.

Ramaphosa stated that it has not been possible to reduce the size of the Executive as envisaged during the sixth administration. The newly announced Executive includes members from parties that have previously criticised its size.

Eleven portfolios have been given two Deputy Ministers, with some of them hailing from the same political party.

The new cabinet, composed under the National Government of Unity (GNU) consists of a total of 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers.

The ANC failed to secure an outright majority in the May 29th general elections, prompting it to seek alliances with other political parties to form a GNU.

The GNU includes the ANC, IFP, Good Party, Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, Pan African Congress of Azania, Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi, and United African Transformation, among others.

SA cabinet Deputy by SABC Digital News