The year 2023 will see a number of international political and economic events which are likely to define the shape global landscape in the year ahead. At the recent African National Congress (ANC) 111th commemoration, the party recommitted to ensuring that South Africa is at the forefront of achieving a better world and a better Africa.

First up on the agenda is the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The annual gathering comes as multiple crises deepen divisions and fragment the geopolitical landscape. World Economic Forum Executive Director, Klaus Schwab, has urged world leaders to address people’s needs while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, resilient world.

“Here we are, at the beginning of the year, new year, looking ahead to our future characterised by unprecedented multiple crises. and even worse, those economic, environmental, social and geopolitical crises are converting and conflicting, creating an extremely versatile and uncertain future. Therefore, it’s no surprise that generally, we are all stuck in a crisis mindset.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a delegation that includes several ministers and captains of industry. International Relations Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, says the President will lead the promotion of South Africa as an investment destination of choice.

“There are many friends who will be at WEF. It’s the first major conference post-Covid. It’s an opportunity to engage with the world. I think we have to say South Africa is open for business and revive our economies. We are in a difficult geopolitical context, as South Africans we need to stress that through negotiations we should advocate for peace.”

AU Summit

In February, there will be an African Union summit in Ethiopia which will look at the critical issues facing the continent. A new chairperson will also be elected and Comoros is set to take over on behalf of East Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS and President Ramaphosa says the summit will be held in our shores.

“BRICS play an important role in our foreign policy architecture, we hold it in high regard, as a member of international community. We are part of the United Nations and the African Union. We are with the great countries like Russia, Brazil, India and China. As a small country, it’s a great lift and we treat this with pride. As a pan African organisation we want to advance the interest of our continent and we will have outreach and invite other countries from the continent and BRICS must develop our continent.”

G20 Summit

Other major international events include the G20 Summit, that is currently presided over by India. South Africa will assume the G20 presidency in 2025.

There will also be regional gatherings like the SADC meeting coming at a time when the situation is deteriorating in eastern parts of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and an update is needed on SADC mission deployed in northern Mozambique to combat terrorism and extremism in the Cabo Delgado province.

South Africa’s diplomatic outlook for 2023: