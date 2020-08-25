The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 613 017 after 1 567 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.
The Department of Health says 149 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 13 308.
“35 deaths from KwaZulu-Natal, 54 from Gauteng, 16 from Mpumalanga, 10 from the Northern Cape, 16 from Eastern Cape and 18 from the Western Cape,” reads a statement from the Health Department.
The Western Cape still has the highest number of fatalities in the country with 3 763 followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape with 3 334 and 2 816 respectively.
The total number of recoveries is 520 381, translating to a total recovery rate of 84%.
As of today,the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 613 017, the total number of deaths is 13 308 and the total number of recoveries is 520 381. pic.twitter.com/YBCZnifJCg
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 25, 2020