The total number of recoveries in South Africa is 520 381, translating to a total recovery rate of 84%.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 613 017 after 1 567 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health says 149 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 13 308.

“35 deaths from KwaZulu-Natal, 54 from Gauteng, 16 from Mpumalanga, 10 from the Northern Cape, 16 from Eastern Cape and 18 from the Western Cape,” reads a statement from the Health Department.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of fatalities in the country with 3 763 followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape with 3 334 and 2 816 respectively.

