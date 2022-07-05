Banyana Banyana couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Desiree Ellis-led side beat the defending champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, by two goals to one in the Group C opener on Monday.

Banyana scored the two goals in two minutes with the returning Jermaine Seoposenwe opening the scoring on the hour mark before Hilda Magaia made it 2-NIL.

Deep into stoppage time, Nigeria pulled one back through Rasheedat Ajibade who netted from close range.

Botswana registered their biggest win at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations when they saw off fellow debutants Burundi 4-2 on Monday at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The Mares opened their scoring minutes before the halftime mark. With the lead, Botswana went into the break with their heads held up high while looking to extend their lead. A minute into the second half, Lesego Radiakanyo did just that as she doubled Botswana’s lead to 2-0.

Burundi reacted quickly, pushing to get onto the scoring sheet themselves and their efforts paid off when Sandrine Niyonkuru picked up a loose ball to send a fine shot past Botswana’s keeper.

At 2-1, both sides opened up and explored their strengths, but it was Botswana’s Refilwe Tholakele who scored a quick brace in the 55th and 59th minutes to hand the Mares a 4-1 lead.

It was clear that Botswana had a physical advantage over the East Africans who struggled to match the Mares quick, decisive and fast runs at goal. Niyonkuru found the back of the net in the 81st minute with a fine finish into the roof of the goal.

Botswana, who are now Group C table leaders, face Nigeria in their next game on Thursday, July 7 at 21h00 CAT (20h00 GMT) while Burundi will be up against South Africa at 18h00 CAT (17h00 GMT.