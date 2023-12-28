‘South Africans will remember Ngema as a cultural giant’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South African Music Producer Gabriel Le Roux has described the late Mbongeni Ngema as a cultural giant who was also a humble and approachable person.

Tributes continue to pour in for renowned playwright, actor, choreographer, singer and composer who died in a head-on collision whilst returning from attending a funeral in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

His works include Sarafina, Asinamali and songs such as Stimela Sase Zola.

Le Roux says, “As South Africans, we will remember this guy as an absolute giant and cultural giant, that put out our cultural collective legacy on the map and not only the struggle of the oppressed, but also the lead up to what we now have as a nation is still divided, but at least we achieved the first part that is necessary to set our people free.”

‘Giant tree has fallen’

Filmmaker, producer and playwright Duma Ndlovu says the country has lost a truly remarkable talent in Ngema.

Ndlovu says he met Ngema in the early 1980s when they worked together to produce most of Ngema’s works, including introducing Sarafina to American audiences.

“I would like to wish Ngema’s family massive condolences and say that the giant tree has fallen. We as South Africans will be heartened by the contributions he made while he was still alive and we wish for God to visit his family and loved ones and console them in this sad time.”

Finest producer

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has paid tribute to Ngema as South Africa’s finest producer, composer and lyricist of our time.

She says Ngema was a trailblazer with his 1988 play Sarafina.

In the 90’s, it was adapted for the silver screen, featuring Whoopi Goldberg.

Dube-Ncube says in a statement that Ngema left an indelible mark on South Africa’s journey to freedom.

“We are with the family during this difficult time and we wish they find strength. Mister Mbongeni Ngema, Madlokovu as he was affectionately known, has left an indelible mark in the lives of all of us.”

VIDEO: Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa expresses sadness at Ngema’s passing:



Additional reporting by Dries Liebenberg