South African cities have been reeling as rains and flash floods continue in parts of the country, leaving many communities struggling amidst rolling blackouts and heaving rains that have dampened the festive spirit by sweeping away homes, trees, and infrastructure.

Many communities in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have been put under pressure by the insistent rains displacing some and rendering daily life difficult.

The rising stages of rolling blackouts are also a blight on the lives of residents both affected and unaffected by the heavy rains. Since last week, South Africa has been alternating between load shedding stages 4, 5, and 6.

In Johannesburg, the Emergency Services has issued a number of warnings to help residents and motorists navigate the effects of the flash floods.

Areas including Orlando in Soweto, Nancefield, Lenasia and parts of Roodepoort, along with informal settlements have had shacks swept away, trees uprooted, and roads cracked as a result of intense flooding.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to assist communities and are on the lookout for those stranded due to the rains.

Meteorologist and SABC News weather presenter Molebohene Manthata breaks down current weather patterns.

KwaZulu-Natal on high alert

Earlier in the year, parts of KwaZulu-Natal were battered by heavy floods leaving the province with damage to infrastructure estimated to be worth R25 billion. Thousands were left destitute and close to 460 people died during the floods.

eThekwini was the hardest hit during the localised flooding in April and May 2022 and is once again at risk of being affected by continued localised flooding over the country.

The disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are currently on high alert as KZN experiences heavy rains as fears that the province will once again face another flooding disaster, grow.

The incessant rains have rendered roads unusable, causing road closures due to mudslides and waterlogged ways in different parts of Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal. The continued rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and lightning has also caused poor visibility, slippery roads, and danger for motorists and homeowners.

Disaster Management assesses flood damage in many areas of the Western Cape:

De Doorns worst-hit

In the Western Cape, the worst-hit area is De Doorns in the Breede Valley where close to 2 000 people living in informal settlements have been displaced.

Disaster management in the province says rainfall is expected to continue over Friday and Saturday. They are also assessing flood damage in several areas following heavy rainfall.

The West Coast, Breede Valley, Boland, Cape Winelands and the Garden Route and Little Karoo regions also have been affected.

Western Cape Disaster Management says emergency services are still on standby, following widespread flooding due to heavy rains, especially on the West Coast.

SAWS issues warning for more severe weather in various parts of South Africa:

Saturated ground

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has urged for caution as the flooding in some areas of the country continues, mainly the central and eastern parts of the country.

Various communities have been impacted negatively because the flooding has led to the destruction of infrastructure and property.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS), said the ground in many other areas is already saturated, whilst rivers and streams are running full and, in some areas, overflowing into roads and homes.

Saturated ground means that the spaces and cracks between particles of soil, sand, gravel, rock, or other materials are filled with water and this could lead to a myriad of issues for underground water wells, roads, homes and any infrastructure located close to these conditions.

SAWS has continued warnings of more rough weather to come in various parts of the country. Highlighting Gauteng, Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal as provinces already ravaged by severe floods last weeks, with more showers and thundershowers expected in the coming days.

Dlamini-Zuma says the expected rainfall will make matters worse as the summer rains continue.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) is also currently on high alert and is in contact with provincial and local disaster management centres and monitoring the situation.

Flood in Lenasia

