The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is encouraging all South Africans who are eligible to vote to register online to vote in next year’s national election.

The IEC’s campaign to encourage this is called, Your Vote Is Your Voice.

The IEC’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Mawethu Mosery says, “It is the campaign that we are instituting as the commission as a beginning of the preparations for our 2024 General Elections. It comes after a year without any form of encouraging voters to go register in 2022, except for those who held by-elections.”

“So we are encouraging voters, those registered and those not registered, and those who will be registering for the first time, the young voter to take the opportunity for the next three weeks,” adds Mosery.