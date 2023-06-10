South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to former Bafana Bafana Coach Clive Barker who passed away in a Durban hospital today. The 78-year-old lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Barker lifted the African Cup of Nations as national coach with Bafana Bafana in 1996. He also led the team to the country’s appearance at the FIFA World Cup in France in 1998.

He also coached Durban City, Manning Rangers and AmaZulu.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker dies:

In a statement, South African Football Association (SAFA) President, Dr. Danny Jordaan says the passing of Barker is a huge blow. Jordaan says Bafana Bafana winning the African Cup of Nations with a South African coach at the helm is still one of the standout moments in the history of African football. The SAFA President says they are saddened by Barker’s death.

“Bafana Bafana winning the African Cup of Nations with a South African coach at the helm is still one of the standout moments in the history of African football. Clive Barker signaled the takeoff of Bafana Bafana to become the champion of Africa. He celebrated continuously on the touchline, spreading out his wings.”

Jordaan adds that Barker remained the only coach that had the entire Bafana Bafana team composed of foreign-based players and playing in the best leagues in Europe. He says Barker made a major contribution to the football fraternity.

“He managed to build a strong administration for the team, the captains and the players of that side. It is no wonder that virtually every single one of those players was signed by the top clubs in Europe. This made him the only coach that had the entire Bafana Bafana team composed of foreign-based players and playing in the best leagues in Europe. Clive has been a people’s person and may his soul rest in peace.”

Soccer legend and former Bafana Bafana player, Doctor Khumalo says Barker was more like a father than a coach. Khumalo was part of the Bafana squad that won the 1996 Afcon on home soil.

“Which coach can worry about your family, your wellbeing, what are you up to? Clive was like that kind of a person. This is a man that made me to be who I am, he instilled a lot of good spirit in me, confidence, he made it look easy, this was Clive and Clive will always come to you if you’re doing something wrong. I can talk the whole day.”

South Africans react to the death:

Saddened by the passing of legendary Coach Clive Barker whom we shared some great moments during Afcon 96 team successes. RIP and Condolences to the Family. pic.twitter.com/dFe9sVvwVD — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) June 10, 2023

Clive Barker brought so much joy and delight to many South African homes with an exciting football. Mokgapa o mogolo o wele 🙏🏾 RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/OTWXXjIzJS — Master J (@JostaMasterJ) June 10, 2023

To a Giant & Legend of South African Football💔💔 Thank you Uncle Clive for everything you have done for our Country. You bought happiness & joy to everyone you met. Your legacy as a legend & gentleman of South African Football will forever life in our hearts❤️🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/t35RieAIft — Steve Barker (@Barker_Stevee) June 10, 2023

He was an asset to our nation and among those that have built bridges of hope when we needed such. May his great soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Clive Barker. #RIPCliveBarker pic.twitter.com/f8oT7mejSN — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) June 10, 2023

A giant has fallen and our collective hearts are heavy. RIP to an icon and hero.

To the Barker family remember- Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us in our hearts and memories. 🕯️ 🕊️ 🙏🏾 #CliveBarker pic.twitter.com/CRNMnss0ep — Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) June 10, 2023

🕊 The DA extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker. Clive Barker will forever be remembered as an influential figure in South African football whose passion and dedication left an incredible mark on the… pic.twitter.com/r925fYpd1a — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 10, 2023

A legendary coach. Whenever bafana bafana won this is how we used to celebrate in the dusty township streets. Arms stretching and spreading like an eagle, kissed by the vibrations of the wind. Ohhh what a heartfelt jubilee. RIP Legend 🙏🏿🕊🕊 Rest easy… pic.twitter.com/udmvgOeUO0 — Amo (@LaNdhlovu) June 10, 2023