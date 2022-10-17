As seasons change, some people experience what is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder. This is a mental disorder which is associated with increased feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety.

One Kimberley-based psychiatrist insists that the mental disorder is common and does not only affect existing mental health patients. Psychiatrist Dr Keith Kirimi maintains that it is unclear why it happens and that some people are not aware of it.

“We don’t exactly understand why a patient who is otherwise stable and on certain maintenance treatments, somewhat when the seasons change then that results in a relapse. But for me, it’s important to point out that the phenomenon is real.”

When seasons change some people experience a persistent low mood, burnout and hopelessness.

“It can become so severe that somebody can commit suicide and die. That’s how serious it is. It may be a mild relapse but somebody can become so ill to the extent that they take an overdose or they hang themselves,” says Dr kirimi.

This 18-year-old was diagnosed with depression some four years ago. She has been Dr Kirimi’s patient since then. The doctor maintains her relapse could have been aggravated by the change of season to springtime.

“Because I overdosed and because I thought I was worthless. I was down. I didn’t eat for a month,” says one of the mental health patients. She is experiencing increased feelings of despair and worthlessness.

According to Dr Kirimi, this year’s change of season to Spring time resulted in increased admissions.

“Our adolescent beds are full. And it’s not necessarily full of patients who are known to be chronic. It’s quite a number of those patients who are index presentations,” explains Dr Kirimi.

Kirimi urges people to pay attention to their mental health when seasons change and to visit their doctors when uncommon and worrying symptoms occur.

There are ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder which help reset the body clock and correct hormone levels. This includes maximising exposure to available sunlight and using phototherapy. Find out more⬇️https://t.co/Xjh0SuHSDJ#seasonalaffectivedisorder #SAD pic.twitter.com/ahABYsu8EB — Trauma Research UK (@trauma_uk) October 17, 2022