Some South Africans are stranded in Southeast Asia’s war-torn Myanmar. They were recruited with the promise that they would find jobs in Asia. But now they are struggling to survive.

Tumelo Setlhare relates their story.

“We were promised a job opportunity in Thailand by some South Africans that we are going to screen people, but we were taken straight to Maynmar. We were deceived by people we know and trust now we are forced to work 12 to 15 hours a day and the working conditions are not conducive. They also have strict laws.”

SA citizens were promised jobs in Asia. Now they are struggling in Myanmar a war zone. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/frVnWYYvCU — Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) January 6, 2023

South Africans stranded in war-torn Myanmar: Tumelo Setlhare