Newly-elected ANC Treasurer General Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has reiterated the ANC’s 55 elective conference resolution that the Political Party Funding Act should be reviewed, among other proposed mechanisms for the party to get more funding. Over and above amending the political funding act, the party is also aiming for more funding from parliament and the IEC in order to address its financial difficulties.

Ramokgopa says these calls are fair in that South Africans need to fund democracy through the public purse.

She was speaking after ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium where the ANC held its annual January 8 Statement in celebration of its 111 of existence.

“It is important that South Africans, from the public purse, fund democracy through political parties that engage in elections. We do have our fair share now from the IEC with the current dispensation, but we feel the amount can increase in terms of what is given,” says Ramokgopa.

According to Political Party Funding Act, which came into effect two years ago, parties need to disclose donations above R100 000 from a single donor each quarter.

Parties, according to the act, are also not allowed to receive more than R15 million from a single donor over a year – something that the ANC has resolved in Nasrec that needs to be increased to R100 million or scrapped completely.

“Secondly, we need to amend the law to lift the ceiling of donations and lastly, we need to also strengthen the act so that it is very clear so that the public in South Africa appreciates that the democracy that is in our constitution must be managed by political parties that subscribe to patriotism, to the constitution and so forth. I am very happy that, that message has gained traction and I am excited that our golf day and our Gala Dinner were oversubscribed,” says Ramokgopa.

The requirement for disclosure is cited as one of the reasons the ANC is experiencing financial troubles, recently in the news for failing to pay its own staff, as donors are believed to be pulling back as they do not want to be disclosed as donors.

Ramokgopa says this is also a conversation that needs to be had to ensure business in South Africa is comfortable with being seen to be “funding democracy” by donating to political parties.

The former City of Tshwane mayor says top of her priorities in her new role is to get the party’s books in order to ensure that the days of the party failing to pay its staff are a thing of the past.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier addressed thousands of ANC supporters who descended on the Dr Molemela Stadium to what the party’s plans for 2023 were.

Renewal of the party; resolution of the energy crisis and the end of rolling black outs; economic reconstruction and recovery to create jobs; and improving service delivery of basics services are some of the key issues Ramaphosa announced will the party’s priorities for 2023.

He has also lambasted the impositions of economic sanction against Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Syria,

Zimbabwe “and elsewhere where such sanctions have been imposed unilaterally and unjustifiably,

causing immense suffering and hardship to ordinary citizens of these countries.”

He has blamed the migration of Zimbabweans to neighnouring countries on the economic hardships they face in their country.

Ramaphosa says the party is calling for the lifting of such sanctions.

