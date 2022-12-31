Some of South Africa’s major cities are planning huge parties to welcome in the New Year on Saturday evening.

In Cape Town several roads will be closed in the CBD on Saturday evening when the traditional New Years Eve Cape Malay Choirs Parade makes its return after a two year gap because of COVID-19. It precedes the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Ministrels Parade on the second of January.

Malay Choirs will gather at the parade from 9PM and proceed to various areas in the Bo-Kaap. New Years celebrations are also planned for the V and A Waterfront where revellers have already started gathering.

Cape Town CBD to mark the beginning of the New Year:

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has urged beach goers to exercise caution after they revealed that five people have drowned along the coastline since the beginning of December.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross, says a contributing factor is strong rip currents outside designated swimming areas.

“It bears repeating that our visitors should only swim where there are lifeguards on duty, and between the flags set up on the beach. Please leave the alcohol at home as this impairs your judgment, and could have dire consequences. It also mars the experience of those around you, particularly where drinking is accompanied by anti-social behaviour.”

Beachgoers urged to be cautious following drowning of 10-year-old in Wilderness Beach:

In KwaZulu-Natal, Durban Tourism says thousands of revellers will be attending music concerts to usher in the new year, but there are some major sports events as well.

Tourism authorities say they are expecting more than a quarter of R1 million to be injected into Durban’s economy.

Head of Durban Tourism, Winile Mntungwa, “We have the Fact Durban Rocks which is the big event in Durban at People’s Park and it’s a whole night event. We also have the rugby match that is happening at Hollywood Bets Kings Park stadium where there Cell C Sharks are playing with Vodacom Bulls. So it’s a big match.”

Durban prepares to usher in 2023:

In Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, holiday makers have made the best of the sunny weather on offer for the last day of 2022 ahead of the new year festivities.

“My family and I have come down to PE to enjoy the sun and the ocean. Coming from Johannesburg it has just been rain, the doom and gloom. But ja, the sun now has definitely done us good.”

“It is rainy in Joburg and nice and hot here in PE. So we making the most of it. It is a nice place, safe and not as packed as JHB.”

Perfect beach weather is in play in Gqeberha:

However, there will be no official countdown parties in Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape – but revellers are nevertheless getting ready to usher in the new year. For many people it is just about celebrating humanity and family.

“I want to be happy when 2023 is on the way I want to say Hooray 2023…..I want to be happy, very happy.”

“After everything we went through, we needed this, we need more of this. Family friends neighbours, when we are here, we are one.”

New Year’s Eve celebrations in East London:

In the Free State, the Mangaung Metro says it has increased safety measures at all its parks and recreational facilities in around Bloemfontein where people are expected to celebrate the new year. Mangaung Metro spokesperson Qondile Khedama explains:

“We are saying to our people please, work with the law enforcers so that everybody can enjoy. The use of alcohol it came up as one of the problems during these times. So, we are saying to people if you drink, drink responsibly, let somebody drive for you so that we minimise the scourge of accidents on our roads.”