The South African group which landed at Cape Town International airport on Thursday afternoon, after fleeing war-torn Sudan, say their thoughts are with the Sudanese people amid the ongoing conflict.

The group was stuck on a cargo ship in Safaga Port in Egypt since 29 April, but were only cleared to leave, following intervention from diplomatic staff at the South African Embassy in Cairo.

The spokesperson for a ship repair company, whose crew was stranded, Wassem Abrahams says they are grateful to all who assisted in their safe return.

“We are eternally grateful to the Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman and his effective team for trying to arrange safe return for our guys back onto land out of Sudan as well as the Dirco and our international clients for arranging the safe landing in Egypt.”

VIDEO | Last group of South Africans evacuated from Sudan arrive in Cape Town:

