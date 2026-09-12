South Africans flock to the US for historic Springbok Test

Thousands of Springbok supporters have started to arrive in Baltimore in the United States ahead of South Africa’s final match against New Zealand in the Greatest Rivalry series on Saturday.

South Africans are travelling from across the US and from abroad for the first Springbok Test on American soil in more than two decades.

VISUALS | The Springboks are in Baltimore ahead of Saturday’s clash against the All Blacks. For more, visit https://t.co/Jm2zGCk5RU Credit: Sherwin Bryce-Pease pic.twitter.com/6PVWfdB1Up — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 11, 2026

More than 70-thousand spectators are expected at M&T Bank Stadium, where South Africa will attempt to secure the series after taking a two-one lead over the All Blacks.

The scale of South African support has been evident throughout the week, beginning with hundreds of supporters who greeted the Springboks when they flew into Baltimore on Sunday.

Supporters’ groups have also organised events around the city, with the Braai Army securing a dedicated 650-seat section inside the stadium.

The match is being staged in Baltimore as part of world rugby’s push into the American market ahead of the United States hosting the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks will seek to draw the series 2-2, but for the world’s number 1-ranked team, victory on Saturday would complete a three-one series win for the Springboks over their biggest rivals.

VIDEO | Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry | Boks take on All Blacks in Baltimore