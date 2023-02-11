Following the sad news of famous South African rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ killing, South Africans have taken to social media to share and express their shock.

AKA along with Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, his former manager and friend, were shot and killed outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road.

Police say at this stage, the motive for the killing is unknown.

AKA’s friend and fellow musician Da Les was among the first people to express his disbelief.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba have also expressed their shock.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela also took to social media to send her condolences to the Forbes family.

One of the people who arrived after the shooting took place, Ahmed Fakroodeen, says the mood was somber after the incident.

WATCH: Ahmed Fakroodeen who was at the scene following AKA’s shooting says the mood was somber as if a cloud of death had engulfed Florida Road #RIPAKA #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/3Ft7cgrmTy — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Organised Crime Unit has cordon off the area of the shooting and are busy combing the scene for any possible clues.

Below are some of the social media reactions.

A huge loss to the country and the global music industry and source of immeasurable sorrow to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of AKA Kiernan Forbes, doting father of Kairo. Heartfelt condolences to loved ones #RIPAKA💔💐 pic.twitter.com/sk5VCtQdb5 — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) February 11, 2023

Another South African taken too soon. A father, brother, son, a provider.#RIPAKA, you had such a positive impact on so many. You made so many proud to be South African. Crime is the real state of disaster in this country. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 11, 2023

The loss of a young life is always difficult to comprehend and accept, particularly under such tragic circumstances💔 We lost so much talent and endless possibilities💔 Go well @akaworldwide, thank you for the music❤️#RIPAKA #RipLegend pic.twitter.com/HWWcpGd8yw — FabAcademic 🏳️‍🌈 (@FabAcademic) February 11, 2023

the numbing shock upon hearing that aka has passed away💔🕊there are no words to express the sorrow of such an untimely death😭 my deepest condolences go out to his family, nadia, his friends, the megacy and most of all to kairo😢💔 he will be sorely missed#ripaka 💐🕊 pic.twitter.com/FFKZ9rO21l — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 11, 2023

Rest my brother.. this hurts. Thinking about your beautiful daughter and loved ones in general. Thank you for the good times and laughs.. I always enjoyed working with you 🙏🏽 #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/eKgGsX91uJ — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) February 11, 2023

What’s happening to our Artists now?🤷🏿‍♂️ — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 10, 2023