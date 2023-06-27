Weather forecaster Udirile Madipe says the South African Weather Service is busy verifying reports that areas of Inanda north of Durban were hit by a tornado this afternoon.

At least two people have been injured and several buildings damaged after strong winds hit the area.

Residents have described the winds as a tornado, while a video on social media shows corrugated iron roof sheets being blown about by the wind.

Another image shows a cloud funnel moving towards the ground.

Madipe they have received the reports.

“At this moment we cannot verify whether that is true. We still need to go and do our own verification on our side and we will get back to the media and public in the form of a media release. So, at the moment, we cannot verify or confirm if that was true.”

The eThekwini municipality has set up an emergency joint operation team to coordinate its response to the heavy winds and rain that have hit parts of Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu north of Durban, as well as Folweni this afternoon.

While a search and rescue team has been deployed, the municipality says machinery to move debris will be arranged if needed. According to the municipality no deaths have been reported at this stage.