SAWS issues disruptive rainfall warning across KZN

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rainfall across parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The areas expected to be affected include Mtubatuba, Mandeni and Ray Nkonyeni.

Provincial authorities have urged residents to monitor official weather updates and take necessary precautions.

Forecaster Wiseman Dlamini says, “We are expecting this cold front to give good chances of rain, especially over the coastal areas of KZN where there is a 60 per cent probability of showers of rain. Again, in the Midlands and Western part there is a 30 per cent chance of showers and rain over the province from tomorrow into Wednesday”.

He says, “Starting with the areas along the coast for tomorrow, we have issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall, which signifies low likelihood of significant impact due to this significant expected rainfall. One of the things that can be expected in terms of the impact could be slippery roads and the possibility of flooding at small bridges”.