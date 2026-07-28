Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

SAWS issues disruptive rainfall warning across KZN

Torrential rain pours down amid severe weather warnings.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash@ Abhishek Tewari
Khalesakhe Mbhense

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rainfall across parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The areas expected to be affected include Mtubatuba, Mandeni and Ray Nkonyeni.

Provincial authorities have urged residents to monitor official weather updates and take necessary precautions.

Forecaster Wiseman Dlamini says, “We are expecting this cold front to give good chances of rain, especially over the coastal areas of KZN where there is a 60 per cent probability of showers of rain. Again, in the Midlands and Western part there is a 30 per cent chance of showers and rain over the province from tomorrow into Wednesday”.

He says, “Starting with the areas along the coast for tomorrow, we have issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall, which signifies low likelihood of significant impact due to this significant expected rainfall. One of the things that can be expected in terms of the impact could be slippery roads and the possibility of flooding at small bridges”.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News