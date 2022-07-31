South African swimmers lived up to expectations on day two of this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by winning two gold medals.

Lara van Niekerk won South Africa’s first gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 50m breaststroke on Saturday. The 19-year-old Van Niekerk, set a new Games record time of 29.73 seconds.

Rounding up the podium were Englishwoman Imogen Clark who took silver in 30.02 seconds, and Australian Chelsea Hodges who claimed bronze.

The 19-year-old South African was impressive from start to finish, touching the wall with a Games record time. Van Niekerk will now turn her attention to her final Commonwealth event, the 100m breaststroke which will be defended by her compatriot Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Also winning gold was 18-year-old Pieter Coetze in the men’s 100m backstroke. Coetze delivered a time of 53.78 seconds, to grab the gold medal ahead of England’s Brodie Williams.

Chad le Clos aims to make history at Commonwealth Games

Another South African swimming sensation Chad le Clos aims to make history in Birmingham by becoming the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete.

The 30-year-old Le Clos, who has 17 Commonwealth Games’ medals under his name, is only two medals away from making history. After three Commonwealth Games Le Clos was the second fastest qualifier to reach the men’s 200m butterfly final.

The Commonwealth record holder finished behind Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand who was the fastest qualifier.

Tatjana Schoemaker and Kylan Corbett are both through to the final of the 200m breaststroke. Coetze also advancd to the semi-finals of the men’s 50m backstroke.

