The South African National Special Olympics 2022 games have commenced in Polokwane in Limpopo. Athletes with intellectual disabilities across the country have descended at the old and the new Peter Mokaba stadiums to participate.

Athletes will participate in various sporting codes, this is to prepare the team for the upcoming Special Olympics International Games next year.

Over 700 athletes and coaches from all nine provinces are participating in the 10 sporting codes.

Some athletes will be identified during these games, to compete and represent South Africa in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

The Olympics South Africa CEO, Ancilla Smith, says the games also aim at changing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities.

“From these games we will be advancing team South Africa, special Olympics South African national team that will be traveling to Germany, Berlin next year to compete at the World Games. And at the World Games we compete against 180 countries with over 7000 athletes. So it’s an incredible honour for these athletes to be chosen to represent South Africa.”

Smith says the competition is also very significant in build a great team to represent the country.

“Special Olympics as an organisation, focuses on athletes with an intellectual disability. Many of these athletes will never ever get an opportunity. Our special needs schools and centres are just not good to offer them the sporting competition that they deserve. And so for these athletes, this is life changing. Many of them have never left their homes. They’ve travelled for the very first time to another province. They’re competing in an incredibly world class stadium with incredible facilities, which many of them have never been exposed to.”

Mulandeli Jama, the Eastern Cape coach, leading a team says they are well prepared to participate in the games.

“Very proud of these games and we feel over excited because we’ve rarely come across any event of this nature now. Now we are gradually lead our kids to unpack their skills and talent.”

The athletes have expressed excitement about the games.

“I am happy to be here in Limpopo to represent my team. I want to see myself in future participating in overseas one day and I an very happy to be participating in these Olympics.”

“I am here to represent my province of North West and I will make sure that I win.”

The three-day Special Olympics games are expected to come to an end on Saturday, where athletes will be selected to represent the country in Germany next year.

In 2019, the South African Special Olympics team returned with 59 medals in total. Four gold medals, 12 silver, and 12 bronze.

