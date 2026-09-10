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South African law should be respected by all: Ngobese-Zuma

  • A group of refugees, asylum seekers and civil society groups gather at the entrance of the Department of Home Affairs Refugee Reception Office in Durban
  • Image Credits :
  • Taliesha Naidoo
SABC

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says South African law should be respected by all.

Ngobese-Zuma was speaking during a demonstration in Durban against refugees camping outside the Home Affairs offices on Che Guevara Road.

The refugees have been camping outside the offices for months, refusing to leave and demanding alternative accommodation. They say they fear returning to their communities.

They have since come into an agreement with the eThekwini Municipality to move them to temporary accommodation in Gauteng.

Ngobese-Zuma says, “We have been made to accept that people from outside South Africa are immune to the county’s laws because they have this protection from NGOs, but they are not offering that same protection to South Africans who are living down the streets down here. There are homeless people living down here. Why have they not giving the same grace to them? So, we have a serious problem of NGOs in South Africa.”

Video| March and March protest at KZN refugee centre:

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