Minister for Youth, Women and People with Disablities, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says young people need to change Africa’s narrative.

She says South Africa is well known for donating and it has to change.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma says the country cannot continue to export its raw materials and getting them back as finished goods.

“We have what it takes and as I say between BRICS and Africa, we are a formidable force that can change anything. The ocean. What are we doing about the ocean? Africa is like a big, Atlantic, Indian. Mediterranean. And the red sea and the Antarctic. But we’re not doing much. And it’s a huge economic front here. Almost everything that happens on land happens on sea. And what are we doing as Africans? I know some of the BRICS countries are utilizing the sea. But as a continent, we are not,” she says.

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says SA needs to take its power back to grow the economy:



With the BRICS summit inching closer, the South African BRICS Youth Association hosted a youth forum under the theme “partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and multi-lateralism”.

Chairperson of the BRICS women business alliance Lebogang Zulu says Africa’s challenges presents an opportunity for the youth and to be counted as partners.

She says young people need to trade commitments as partners, spending across Africa, while supporting the economic empowerment and liberation of the continent.

Young people have gathered to explore ideas, which can benefit them during this period.

BRICS Women Business Alliance Chairperson, Lebogang Zulu says Africans need to work as one and not in silos.

“Africa is rich, but Africans are poor. These are challenges and these challenges are not confined to borders or nationalities. But they are our collective issues and they demand that we fall forward in unison, determination and a clear focus on approaching each in with a mind of solution. So, when we are sitting with our dear friends in Bricks today, in 2025, we’ll sit with our dear friends in the G20.”

In order for the continent to thrive, the National Youth Development Agency, Executive Deputy Chair, Karabo Mohale says unity is important.

“The importance of solidarity, and that is why we have in Africa, BRICS forum, brought together by young people because we believe in international solidarity. We believe as the South African youth that Bricks cannot thrive if Africa as a continent is limping. The success of it is heavily reliant on the unity and the liberation that is witnessed and enjoyed by all.”

South Africa is hosting this year’s BRICS Summit in August. However, the question of whether the Russian President Putin, who has an ICC arrest warrant hanging over his head, will be in attendance, remains uncertain.