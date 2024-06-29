South Africa to host Miss Teen Universe for the first time

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As the country wraps Youth Month, a young Kimberley beauty queen has successfully bid to host the Miss Teen Universe pageant in South Africa.

The Miss Teen Universe pageant will be hosted in South Africa for the first time, later this year, in partnership with the Unamandla-Isago Entle Foundation, founded by 16-year-old Miss Teen Mundial SA 2023, Unamandla Vilakazi.

The event which will take place over a week, will be staged in both Kimberley in the Northern Cape and in Gauteng.

Vilakazi says staging an event of this magnitude will give her peers an opportunity to make history.

“What is so inspiring about this event is the fact that it celebrates the talents, aspirations and achievements of young women across the globe, providing them with a platform to advocate for global and community issues that are close to their hearts. It is something great for South Africa, and helps to promote cultural exchange, as well as, understanding among different nations, which fosters a global connection.”

With representatives from over forty countries coming to South Africa, the pageant is expected to boost the coffers of both Kimberley and the Gauteng province.

Miss Teen Universe President Carolina London says they are excited about the pageant being hosted in South Africa.

“It is extremely important to us to not only change the lives of our candidates but also those of all teenagers around the world. We want them to believe that their dreams can come true and that they can become the voice and ambassador for all new generations.”

VIDEO | Miss Teen Universe 2024 comes to South Africa