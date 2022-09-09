Banyana Banyana have advanced to their ninth COSAFA Women’s Championship final. South Africa needed a late goal to beat a determined Namibia 1-nil at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday afternoon.

The Simphiwe Dludlu-led side will meet Zambia in this year’s final on Sunday.

Both sides failed to exert themselves in the opening half that ended goalless at half-time with only two shots on target in the entire opening 45 minutes.

South Africa eventually broke the deadlock with just eight minutes remaining on the clock through substitute Lithemba Sam-Sam with her fourth goal of the tournament.

The visitors immediately responded with a scoring chance of their own, but Banyana Banyana managed to hold on to advance to the final.