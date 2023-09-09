South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile has joined global outpouring of support for Morocco after deadly earthquake.

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Morocco’s High Atlas mountains on Friday. An updated report from the Interior Ministry reveals a devastating toll, with 820 individuals tragically losing their lives and 672 others sustaining injuries.

Most of the casualties occurred in remote mountainous regions, making rescue and assistance efforts particularly challenging.

The Deputy President says the thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the families that have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The Deputy President has also wished all survivors a speedy recovery.

“We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of life and extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco, and wish all survivors strength and a speedy recovery.”