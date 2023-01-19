South Africa, Russia and China are set to host the People’s Liberation Army Navy exercise next month. The three nations are also part of the BRICS group of developing nations.

The multilateral maritime exercise will take place in KwaZulu Natal’s Durban and Richards Bay. This is the second time such an exercise will be held.

The SA National Defence Force || Media Statement || Thursday, 19 January 2023 || SA to host the People’s Liberation Army Navy from China and Russian Federal Navy during the Multilateral Maritime Exercises over period 17 to 27 February 2023.#SANDF#DCCMediaLiaison#SANavy pic.twitter.com/QiDU2rBalF — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) January 19, 2023

The exercise will take place as South Africa prepares to host Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

This year’s drills will include approximately 350 SANDF personnel from various arms of service and divisions, as well as counterparts from Russia and China.

This is aimed at sharing operational skills and knowledge. It will coincide with the armed forces day celebration that will take place in Richards Bay in February.