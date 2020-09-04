Gauteng is leading with the highest number of confirmed cases, at 212 186.

South Africa’s cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 635 078 as the country reported 2 063 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

It also reported a further 115 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll to 14 678. The number of recoveries is at 557 818, translating to a 88% recovery rate.

Below are the latest SA COVID-19 cases:

Gauteng is leading with the highest number of confirmed cases, at 212 186, while the Western Cape has the highest number of deaths which now stands at 3950.

18 599 tests were done in the last 24 hours, with the accumulative number of tests done in the country since the virus outbreak at 3 765 700.

