Public Policy Specialist from Wits University, Dr TK Pooe says South Africa is not ready for a legislation on coalitions. This as political parties, civil society organisations are gathering at the University of the Western Cape on a two-day dialogue aimed at developing a legal framework to govern coalitions.

“I think it becomes problematic in a country like South Africa where I think we are over legislated for many things. So, I would argue that we probably need to work it out as a pact for the next two or three years, especially when you putting thresholds, to say next year 2024, you are almost locking those poor parties out,” says Pooe.

“I think we should work towards a pact and then in the next two or three years, decide out of this pact what have we found to be working, that we can legislate. At the moment, to go quick legislation, I think it’s bit too early,” he adds.

Dr Pooe has agreed with the DA’s proposal of limiting a number of motions of No Confidence tabled in a year.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube made a presentation at the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments at the University of the Western Cape.

The two-day dialogue, convened by Deputy President and Leader of Government Business Paul Mashatile, aims to develop a legal framework to govern coalitions.

Dr Pooe says this will not necessarily take away council’s ability to hold the executive to account.

“It cannot be every little issue that comes to the table, because sometimes … and this is what I think maybe the citizens have a problem, a lot of these motions are not really what you term substantive in the material that they’re put forward. So maybe, what I’d also add into this is that we kind of need to have an understanding of how you get to a motion of no confidence. I think it should be based upon, not to break political deadlocks, but to simply say ‘look, these parties are unable to put a budget together, that there’ve been gross corruption’. It should be those substantive issues, not that this one and I don’t get along, therefore let’s try find a different broker using a motion of no confidence.”

Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus says an inclusive economy and a non-racial society are some of the it’s principles that could be used in coalition governments.

FF-Plus Leader Pieter Groenewald highlighted these as some of the party’s proposals for successful coalitions.

Groenewald was participating in the two-day National Dialogue on Coalition Governments at the University of the of the Western Cape.

“The Freedom front Plus agrees with the following principles; putting the people first; committed to combating poverty as well as building a growing and inclusive economy; contributing towards building a prosperous society and meaningful participation in the economy; committed to building a non-racial non-sexist democratic, united and prosperous society and we are committed to good governance with no tolerance for corruption,” says Groenewald.

Meanwhile, IFP leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa says communication, consultation, consensus and compromise are four elements to regulate coalition governments.

Hlabisa was participating in the two-day National Dialogue on Coalition Governments at the University of the of the Western Cape.

Hlabisa explained the importance of communication among coalition partners.

“Potential Coalition partners must share information, communicate honestly and agree on decision-making processes. Coalition must communicate with the public at large and highlight goals and accomplishments. We believe this national dialogue could be considered to form part of the communication element as various stakeholders are gathered to share information,” says Hlabisa.

