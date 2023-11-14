South Africa nominated in all seven categories of CAF Women’s Awards

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

South Africa has been nominated in all seven categories of the upcoming CAF Women’s Awards. The event will be staged in Marekkhesh, Morocco, on the 11th of December.

Banyana Banyana have been named among ten nations for the CAF National Team of the Year accolade. Six South Africans feature among 30 nominees for the CAF Player of the Year award.

Banyana Banyana’s Andile Dlamini who plays for Sundowns Ladies is among those, and the other five ply their trade overseas.

Banyana Banyana’s Desree Ellis has been nominated for the coach of the year accolade along with her compatriot, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach, Jerry Tshabalala.

Ellis is the current holder, having won the award three times in a row.

The Brazilians ladies’ team is once again nominated for the club of the year award.