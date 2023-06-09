Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi says South Africa needs to be able to create new cities.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, Kubayi says the country can not only rely on the current cities which are overpopulated.

Kubayi says new cities will ensure that people do not migrate for better opportunities in provinces such as Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

She says talks are currently underway to test the feasibility of the plan.

“My interest as minister of human settlement is to develop new cities. South Africa has to grow better. We will have some of these conversations and later when we are ready we will make our announcement, but we do believe that there are lessons to learn from other countries, even in the continent where they have been able to move and create a new city in a different area.”

Welcome to Kibera, Kenya. One of the biggest slums in the world. People here say this is the only area in Kenya that they can afford to live in because the cost of living is too high. @Sophie_Mokoena #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/slA8VlFb8O — NeriaHlakotsa (@neriahlakotsa) June 7, 2023