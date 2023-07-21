South Africa’s Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says in a bid for social justice and equality, South Africa needs a strong Judicial system.

He believes that a strong judiciary is a cornerstone in creating social justice, equality and dignity.

“South Africa need to have a strong judiciary and it need forms part of the back bone of democracy in the country and I all on the right appointment of judges that are not captures and have the skills, experience and competence to take the seat.”

Chief Justice delivers the keynote address at Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge‘s memorial lecture at Nelson Mandela University in the Eastern Cape, speaking on the couple’s contribution to shaping South Africa’s democracy in the fight for freedom and justice, as well as the legacy left behind for those in post-apartheid South Africa. In addition, the Chief Justice unveiled the new Law building at the University, which is dedicated after former Chief Justice and Chancellor Pius Langa.

Chief Justice Zondo delivers keynote address at the Griffith and Victoria Mxenge lecture:

A memorial lecture reflecting the lives of social pioneers Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge, who paid the supreme price for defending oppressed South Africans’ rights to exist in conditions of freedom, justice, peace, and democracy.

The talk also emphasises the importance of a robust judiciary in South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

The University also honours the former Chief Justice and Chancellor Pius Langa by naming its new law building after him.

Phumzile Gumbi, Langa’s eldest daughter, says she is proud of the family to be bestowed and honoured in the name of their father.

The University say this is one of its institutional embodiments to fuel positive change in society.

Nelson Mandela University Vice Chancellor Sibongile Muthwa spoke on the values and institutional values of the university to honour such heroes of the liberation struggle.

The university says naming and renaming programme symbolically signals the University’s commitment to transformation.