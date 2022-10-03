South Africa needs a constitution that focuses on transformative justice. This is according to Judge Glen Goosen.
Goosen is being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission at the Marriott Hotel in Johannesburg.
The JSC is conducting interviews to fill five vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Goosen is hailed as someone who is “dedicated to fighting injustice” demonstrated through judgments such as Madzodzo v Minister of Basic Education.
Goosen found that the Department of Education’s failure to provide school furniture in rural schools in the Transkei was a violation of learners’ right to basic education.
He elaborates on the judgment.
“The constitution requires transformative justice. The courts are required to act in line with the constitutional imperative. The right to education must be informed broadly of the right to transformative justice. But courts do not legislate nor determine broad policy questions that fall in the prerogative of the executive.”
