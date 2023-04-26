Deputy President Paul Mashatile says that South Africa must invest in documenting the lives of its heroes in order to appreciate how much the country has achieved.

Mashatile was speaking at the funeral of political activist and businessman Tiego Moseneke, his long-time friend and comrade.

Moseneke died in an accident on the 19th of April. He has been described as a great mind who remained committed to changing the living conditions of ordinary South Africans as well as the renewal of his organisation, the African National Congress (ANC), up until his passing.

Amongst the mourners in attendance were former President Kgalema Motlanthe, Ministers Aaron Motsaoledi and Joe Phahla and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema amongst others.

Grieving Friends, I offer my deepest condolences to each one of you here friends. None of you would be here if you have not been touched in some way by this gentle revolutionary. My spirit is wounded as much as yours is, I see and feel your loss. #RIPTiegoMoseneke pic.twitter.com/KiD47YITSF — Paul Mashatile🇿🇦 (@PMashatile) April 26, 2023

Mashatile gives mourners insight into his 40-year-long relationship with Tiego Moseneke including their incarceration at the infamous Sun City Prison for their political activities.

Mashatile describes his great admiration for Moseneke’s intellect saying the latter had an uncanny ability of assessing situations and invariably finding a solution. He shares with the mourners Moseneke’s thoughts on the survival of South Africa and the continent in the face of the existential threat that South Africans have endured since the beginning of colonialism.

Life and times

Mashatile says South Africa will invest in telling the stories of its heroes as suggested by Moseneke.

“We are committing to doing everything in our power to chronicle the lives of those who have contributed to the struggle for generations to come, the profound words of wisdom that Tiego left us with suggestions that we must change the narrative about who we are as people. Tiego reminded us that we are victors and in us, greater spirits live, and nothing can defeat us as people if we continue to work together,” explains Mashatile.

Moseneke’s friend Solly Motuba, who he met as a high school student in Mamelodi, Pretoria, reflects on the life and times of the departed. He recalled Moseneke’s student activism in the early 1980s at Wits University as President of the Black Student Society which included the likes of Firoz Cachalia, Moss Mashishi and Dali Mpofu which was subsequently banned by the apartheid regime. He traced Moseneke’s participation in the United Democratic Front where he suffered harassment and arrest. He further recalled his participation as a former ANC Gauteng PEC member as well as his founding a successful law firm before setting up the Encha Platinum Mining Group. Motuba quotes an article in the City Press Newspaper on Moseneke’s life.

“One of the most significant things about him was his ability to interact with people from all walks of life rich or poor, Moseneke always reached out and made time that depiction is apt and very much on point, it is a fitting description of who he was and epitomises what he stood for. Tiego connected to caddies, waitrons, security guards, magents industry captains and politicians with the same level of respect and vim and verve,” says Motuba.

VIDEO: Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses mourners at the funeral of Tiego Moseneke

‘We have the means to do it’

Last to take the podium was Moseneke’s older brother, the former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. The older sibling related how they would continuously engage in discussions about the state of the nation and what is required to achieve dignity for all citizens. Ironically the two have resided in separate political homes with the former Deputy Chief Justice having been a prominent leader within the Pan Africanist Congress.

Delivering his eulogy Moseneke said that South Africa’s rulers must not act like victims and make excuses for not achieving outcomes such as land reform.

“If we chose to get on a trajectory for instance of land justice, we have the power, we have the means to do it and any other excuse Deputy President is simply not acceptable because we are in charge of this place and why are we in charge of this place because the people of this country, Sis Zanele have appointed the current ruling representatives to continue with the programme which our grandfathers started in resistance over 500 years and that is what Tiego was saying and therefore this is hardly the time to faff around to fluff around,” Moseneke elaborates.

The family intends to honour Moseneke’s memory by producing a book about him.