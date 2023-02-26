President of the Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO), Nelvis Qekema has lamented the lack of leadership in the country.

He was speaking at the memorial hosted by AZAPO of liberation struggle activist Peter Jones in Soweto.

Jones, who died earlier this month at his Pringle Bay home at the age of 72, was the last black person to see Steve Biko alive following their arrest together in 1977.

Qekema says what has happened at power utility ESKOM is evidence of the lack of leadership in the country at the moment.

“There is no light, there is no electricity, there is darkness, there is hopelessness, there is leaderlessness in this country. This country is leaderless yet what did they do? They took a white person and made that person to assume the solution for loadshedding and they made that person a scapegoat because we know they are responsible for the darkness, and they thought if they put a white man there we would accept it because he said so and we rejected him and them.”

