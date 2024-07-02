SA elects several new members to PAP

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) prepares to wrap up this week, South Africa has elected several new members to the continental parliament.

The Pan-African Parliament was launched in 2004 following a resolution taken by the African Union to have a continental legislature. While this was considered a good idea, the key challenge is that the PAP is still struggling to assert its authority on member states.

“Pan African Parliament is not a stepchild to the African Union. Members of PAP are independent,” says Gertrude Mongella, former PAP President.

South Africa has never missed an opportunity to make a contribution at the Pan-African Parliament. At times, things got heated, as the Southern caucus sought to do just that.

Today, the South African Parliament elected new members who will represent the country at the PAP.

One of those is the ANC’s Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli, who has a strong political track record.

The new kid on the block is Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, while the EFF, that had leader Julius Malema, has now made Vuyani Pambo available.

The PAP also discussed the challenges of peace and security on the continent. This comes at a time when the DRC and Sudan are a huge headache for the continent.

“Africa should source its own funds in dealing with instability in the continent,” says Dr Sherif Gabaly, PAP Chairperson: Committee on Cooperation, International Relations and Conflict Resolution.

The PAP will wrap up its work on Friday. It is not clear when the new members of the Pan-African Parliament from South Africa will be sworn in.

Video: Pan African Parliament – ‘African stability needs to be self-funded’