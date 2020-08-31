The total number of tests conducted stands at 3 674 872 with 21 902 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health has so far reported 625 056 COVID-19 cases in South Africa and recorded 2 505 new cases.

The total number of tests conducted stands at 3 674 872 with 21 902 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Health officials regrettably reported 47 more COVID-19 related deaths: three from KwaZulu-Natal,16 from Gauteng, seven from Eastern Cape, seven from Western Cape, three from Free State and 11 from Mpumalanga.

Loading…



This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14028.

The recoveries now stand at 538 604 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

The department extend condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Loading…

Meanwhile political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu says probe into COVID-19 related procurement should be extended to municipalities and not focus solely on provincial and national governments.

In KwaZulu-Natal, only the Department of Social Development has been accused of irregularities in the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Some department officials were suspended and criminal proceedings were instituted against them. However, provincial opposition parties believe more corruption is yet to be uncovered in other departments.

The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development Department has suspended several officials over irregularities related to the procurement of PPE. This follows a forensic investigation into the process. The irregularities cost taxpayers more than R22 million, on just blankets alone.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize responds to PPE corruption scandals: