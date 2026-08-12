SA committed to SADC objectives: Lamola

International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa remains committed to advancing the objectives of SADC.

He was speaking at the official opening of the Ordinary Meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers in Durban.

Lamola reiterated the importance of member states signing the Protocol on the Facilitation of Movement of Persons, which seeks to regulate migration and promote the free movement of people across the region.

“Our industrial development immensely benefited from the large labour pools from our region and beyond. We are hopeful that together we can chart a path towards holistic and long-lasting solutions to the migration challenges facing our region. Ten member states have signed the protocol on the free movement of people and goods. Seven have ratified. We need 11 to ratify the protocol to be implemented. We, therefore, call on all member states within our bloc to sign the protocol on the free movement of people, to enable regular and orderly migration and enhance regional integration,” says Lamola.

SADC Council of Ministers Meeting:

