Tazmin Brits propelled South Africa to an upset six-run win over England, top scoring and taking four catches at Newlands on Friday as the hosts booked their place against Australia in Sunday’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final.

South Africa, who won the toss and elected to bat, set an imposing target of 164-4, with Brits scoring 68, and then held on in an exciting finish as England fell short with 158-8 from their 20 overs.

Brits took important catches, including a spectacular one-handed diving effort, while seamer Ayabonga Khaka claimed three wickets in the 18th over to put the brakes on England’s chase. She finished with figures of 4-29.

It is the first time that South Africa have reached the final, where they face the defending champions at Newlands.