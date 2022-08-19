South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs on Day three to win the first cricket test match at Lord’s cricket ground in London. Eight wickets fell in the day’s second session as the Proteas unleashed their four-pronged seam attack which is fast becoming the envy of world cricket.

Earlier South Africa finished their first innings on 326 for a 161-run first innings lead, before they then bowled England out cheaply for 149 runs.

South Africa resumed on 289 for 7 with a lead of 124, looking to squeeze a few more runs out of this Lords’ pitch. England took early wickets in the morning when Kagiso Rabada played a pull shot which Stuart Broad deftly plucked out of the air.

Broad then took the wicket of Marco Jansen, gone for 48 after nicking the ball to second slip. Lungi Ngidi was the last wicket to fall with the Proteas scoring 326 in 89 overs and one delivery for a lead of 161 runs.

England batted for an hour before lunch and were reduced to 38 for the loss of two wickets.

England were under pressure and that increased when Keshav Maharaj had opener Zak Crawley out leg before wicket for 13. He then took the valuable scalp of Ollie Pope, LBW on review with the last ball before lunch and out for five.

After lunch, Elgar tossed the ball to the quicks and they did not disappoint. Lungi Ngidi got the valuable wicket of Joe Root, out for 6 with Aiden Makram taking the catch at second slip.

Part of South Africa’s success in getting test wickets is pairing bowlers with the batsmen they have antagonised in the past. And when it comes to Anrich Nortje, he definitely has the number of the England middle order. First on the hit list was Jonny Bairstow, gone for 18 caught behind by Kyle Verreynne.

Next Nortje took out the remaining opener Alex Lees, out for 35 caught behind again. And then to complete an incredible purple patch just two balls later, Nortje saw off Ben Foakes, out for a duck. Backed into a corner, England had no option but to come out swinging, Broad and Ben Stokes started opening up with the bat.

A change of pace from Rabada did the trick and Broad was out for 35 off 29 balls with Elgar taking the catch at mid-off.

Marco Jansen then got in on the act as he cleaned bowled Matthew Potts, England were eight down and still trailing by 15.

It would all rest on the shoulders of Ben Stokes who sent the very next ball to deep mid-wicket and found Maharaj, and Rabada had the test wicket he prizes above anybody else, and Stokes was out for 20.

Jansen finished off the England line-up, bowling James Anderson as the Proteas secured victory by an innings and 12 runs.

It was the fifth time South Africa has won at Lord’s since readmission, the MCC proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Proteas.