Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says that they are still waiting for a Malawian court’s decision in the extradition matter involving popular evangelist Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested in October 2020 on charges of fraud and money laundering totalling over R100 million.

They fled to their home country Malawi in November of the same year, a few days after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted them bail.

South African authorities have asked Malawi to extradite them, but the Bushiri’s are resisting their extradition in court.

Lamola says that the extradition process is underway, even though Bushiri uses different names.

“His official name that we have is Mr Shipililu Gama, well known as Shepherd Bushiri. Our papers are compliant, it’s in order. The matters are being ventilated in the courts of Malawi, that is where the matter is now, and we are awaiting the outcomes. I think it’s the 5th of August, that’s where we are on that matter. Whether there is mutual cooperation between the two sovereign states, South Africa and Malawi, yes there is,” says Lamola.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri answers on alleged money laundering claims:

