South Africa have qualified for the COSAFA Women’s Championship semi-finals with a 1-All draw against Mozambique in a Group A encounter in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Mozambique finished second in Group A but they will have to wait to see whether they will advance to the semi-finals as the best second-placed team after the group stages.

Zambia also qualified for the semi-finals with a 2-Nil victory over Eswatini in a Group C match.

In the other Group C match, Namibia also beat Lesotho 2-Nil, but they also will have to wait to see whether they will advance to the semi-finals as the best second-placed team after the group stages.

Banyana Banyana were looking for their third victory in as many matches but Busisiwe Ndimeni missed a diving header to open the scoring.

Mozambique broke the deadlock a few minutes later against the run of play when Cidalia Cuta scored a beauty. Banyana almost scored an equalizing goal but Nothando Vilakazi’s powerful shot hit the post.

South Africa was unlucky again when Ndimeni also hit the crossbar with a powerful shot few minutes later. Banyana started the second half well searching for an equalizer but Fikile Magama’s effort went wide.

But South Africa was finally rewarded when Sphumelele Shamase connected with a beautiful cross from Vilakazi. And Banyana should have scored the second goal but Vilakazi’s attempt from a tight angle narrowly missed the target. Banyana finished the group on top with seven points in three matches.

In the other match, Zambia was all over Eswatini and should have won by many goals. Zambia started the match brightly but their first attempt was cleared off the line with goalkeeper Gcinile Dlamini already beaten.

The Zambians had another opportunity from a free kick but Eneless Phiri’s attempt was well saved by Dlamini.

Zambia piled up the pressure desperately looking for a goal but Phiri hit the post and Dlamini made another decent save. Dlamini was having a match of her life with yet another stunning save to deny the Zambians their opener.

The tournament’s top goalscorer Barbara Banda squandered an easy opportunity with only a goalkeeper to beat.

But Zambia finally came good on the stroke of halftime with a goal from Phiri with an assist from Banda. Banda scored a spectacular free kick in the second half to score her eighth goal of the tournament and seal a 2-NIL victory.

The Zambians finished the group with a perfect record of nine points in three matches.