The South African leg of the International Auto Sound Challenge Association is hosting a world record attempt this weekend at the Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom in Durban.

Sound enthusiasts are hoping to break the vehicle sound world record.

The challenge will see car sound fundies battle it out for the top prize, including trophies and prize money where limits in decibels will be pushed to the max.

Another unique aspect of the competition will see the awarding of rings, similar to those handed out to the winners of the NFL Super Bowl.

IASCA KZN official Mohnish Ramgovind says South Africa is known for its big sound and unsurprisingly the current world record is held by a South African.

“This upcoming show this weekend for the year which is a world record event and guys from around the country come through and play for bragging rights and claim as the largest in the world. There is divisions and classes that we do have. However, for those guys that want to come through on Saturday the 29 – Gates opens at 9. We will also be doing our final rounds and on Sunday, gates open at 9 where we would be doing the finals as well as a show and shine event.”

Below is the full interview with Ramgovind: