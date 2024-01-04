Soshanguve community wants Govt intervention to tackle rising crime

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The community of Soshanguve Jukulyn, north of Pretoria, has called on the government to intervene and help eradicate crime in the area. This comes as the case against the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of four people on New Year’s Day was postponed at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court to later this month.

Sipho Kgomo and Tshepo Mosemeni are accused of murdering 14- year-old- girl, Vuyolwethu Ziwela, her uncle, a police officer Mpho Kgobotlo, and his two friends Phomolang Molakapatlo and Thando Dlamini.

Rose Dilopye, a resident, speaking outside the court, demands that the suspects be denied bail. “I’m very happy about the way the arrest was done because at least within 72- hours, they were arrested and it never happened, especially in that area before. The justice system must also set a good example that people who did this act mustn’t be released. That area is really bad- even the ambulance couldn’t come on time because they didn’t have an escort to come to the area. Incidents like these happen every day- it’s just others are not reported, but that place is really a terrible place. The government must really look into it, visibility of police must be there, because even the community themselves, they do report- but if the law doesn’t take charge- then it’s all in vain.”

There was a heavy police presence in court:

Bail

Families are calling for the court to deny them bail. Yoliswa Nhlapo represents the family of the teenager caught in the crossfire, Vuyolwethu Ziwela.

“The only thing we can ask from them is to change their ways of doing things and jail them forever. Perpetrators are always running around, it’s always like that. I know it’s a procedure that they just start with bail but is it always like that? The people who are staying in Bloc P will still see them. They will kill people and still run away.”

The family of 29-year-old Phomolang Molakapatlo says her tragic death has opened old wounds. Molakpatlo’s mother was murdered by her boyfriend in the early 2000s.

Her uncle Zingisile Jonga hopes justice will prevail. “I wouldn’t say there’s any change in us in the way we feel except to say we’ll see if justice takes its course.”

The matter will be back in court on the 12 January.

Suspects charged with 4 murders: Hasina Gori