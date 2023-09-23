Two men are expected to re-appear at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court next week Friday for a bail application.

Police arrested the two for allegedly selling muffins laced with dagga to pupils of Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

About 90 pupils were rushed to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital after consuming the muffins.

The suspects are facing charges of attempted murder.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says, “It is alleged that the two sold these muffins to primary school children. This was discovered after the children started experiencing stomach cramps, vomiting and behaving strangely at school. The two were arrested and were remanded in custody. The matter was postponed to the 29 of September for additional charges and a possible formal bail application.”