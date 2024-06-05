Soshanguve residents shocked by deaths of two children

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The community of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria has reacted with shock after two children were killed on Sunday evening.

Seven-year-old Pfumo and four-year-old Tinyiko Mashaba were both shot multiple times by unknown suspects who allegedly stormed their home at Changing Spot Informal Settlement.

The children were sleeping at the time of the incident.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were after their father who was not at home.

Police say the suspect also set the shack they were sleeping in alight and then allegedly shot six people, killing two at a nearby tavern earlier that evening.

Community members have called for justice to prevail.

“Such a thing shouldn’t have happened. Such a thing is not justice. If two adults have an issue and involve children, it’s uncalled for. We need justice because whatever happened in Soshanguve is enough. We are scared,” a community member says, adding government had to deploy members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The Soshanguve community also previously signed a petition for soldiers to assist in curbing crime in the township.

