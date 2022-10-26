The mother of the two-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her uncle in Soshanguve last month has welcomed the decision by the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court to deny the accused bail.

The 27-year-old allegedly raped the child late last month during the rolling blackouts.

The victim’s mother, who is an elder sister to the accused, had gone to her parental home after their mother was hospitalised.

The accused took the child to his bedroom while the mother was washing dishes and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

However, he claims the toddler’s injuries were inflicted by her mother while examining her.

A doctor confirmed the toddler had been violated and was put on antibiotics and ARVs.

A woman who speaks on behalf of the victim’s mother says it has been a difficult period for the family.

“It has been a tough month.

The family is divided now but at least we now have hope in the justice system. I can say the mother is trying hard to be strong for her children, but you can see she is not coping. As for the baby, she is not doing well because on numerous occasions after the incident we’ve had to rush her to the emergency to get medical care. They are not doing well.”

Graphic details

Last week, the mother of the two-year-old girl gave graphic details of the incident.

She recounted the events that led to the alleged rape and testified that while washing dishes in the kitchen she was disturbed by a wailing child.

She quickly rushed to the bedroom after hearing the screams of the child where she found out that she had been severely injured.

The mother of the victim, who was visiting her parental home at the time of the alleged incident said the accused is being protected by their mother who allegedly consulted a sangoma who denied the crime took place.

She said she has, on several occasions, complained to their mother about the unsettling behavior of the 27-year-old around the toddler.