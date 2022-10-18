The mother of a two-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her uncle last month, has given graphic details of the incident. The child was allegedly raped by her uncle during load-shedding in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The 27-year-old man is applying to be released on bail in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

It was an emotional testimony for the mother of the two-year-old as she recounted the events that led to the alleged rape. She testified that while washing dishes in the kitchen she was disturbed by a wailing child.

She quickly rushed to the bedroom after hearing the screams of the child where she found out that she had been severely injured.

The accused who is also her half-brother allegedly raped the baby. The child has been put on medication to mimimise the risk of any further infections.

The mother of the victim who was visiting her parental home at the time of the alleged incident says the accused is being protected by their mother who allegedly consulted a sangoma who denied the crime took place.

She says she has, on several occasions, complained to their mother about the unsettling behavior of the 27-year-old around the toddler. She also previously laid criminal charges against her brother, who has an addiction problem. She later dropped the charges, following her mother’s instructions.

This among others prompted her to move out. The gallery was packed with EFF supporters who are petitioning for the accused to be denied bail.

The accused says he deserves bail as he has no previous convictions or pending criminal cases and is a first-time offender. The matter will be back in court on Friday.