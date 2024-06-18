Soshanguve community warned not to confront suspect Dennis Nyatsunga

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gauteng Police have issued a stern warning to the Soshanguve community, north of Pretoria, not to confront the man who allegedly opened fire on four people and set alight two minor children.

The girls aged seven and four were shot multiple times before being burnt, two weeks ago.

Police say the suspect, whose identity has been widely distributed on social media will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and arson. The suspect is known as Dennis Nyatsunga.

A reward of R100 000 is offered for any information that could lead to Nyatsunga’s arrest.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the suspect is armed and dangerous.

“It is reported that Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is originally from Mozambique, but he might still be in South Africa. He is said to be using a fraudulent passport and asylum seeker papers. The suspect is short and dark in complexion. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo or Lieutenant Colonel Andile Mankaya. All information will be treated with confidentiality.”