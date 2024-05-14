Soshanguve boy’s family struggles to cope with his death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The aunt of the five-year-old boy who was shot and killed during a hijacking incident in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, says she’s struggling to cope with his death.

Kgomotso Phalane says the boy was like a son to him. Junior Phalane was fatally shot and killed when a group of armed suspects hijacked his father’s bakkie as he arrived home last Friday evening.

Phalane says they want justice for the boy. She says they will always remember him as a bubbly and respectful child.

“Junior was just a happy child, who loved to play and dance to amapiano dance. We’re going to remember him as he was very talkative. He was just a normal child and he liked soccer. He was a very smart child, we were looking forward to a future lawyer because that was his wish to become a lawyer and it’s very sad because he was so close to his cousin especially my daughter even now she is not coping.”

[TODAY] @SAPoliceService #PoliceMinistry are in #Soshanguve where they will unveil policing interventions to be deployed in the area & surrounding communities to combat violent crime which is on the rise. 5 y/o #DitebogoPhalane was shot & killed in a hijacking over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/xYab58Pwcy — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) May 14, 2024

On Monday, Gauteng’s Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the family of Phalane.

VIDEO | Ditebogo Junior Phalane | 5-year-old shot dead in hijacking in Soshanguve: Panyaza Lesufi

‘No stone unturned’

Forum 4 Service Delivery has expressed sadness. According to F4SD Gauteng Premier Candidate Abel Tau, the boy’s father was not even fighting or resisting the hijackers. He says how they shot Ditebogo was despicable.

“We are calling on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in apprehending these animals. F4SD has been calling for devolution of policing power to provinces, so as to give direct control of crime fighting and prevention to provinces.

“Our plan for fighting and preventing crime in Gauteng which was unpacked when we launched our manifesto in Soweto, includes: Recruiting and training individuals who are keen on policing by scrapping matric as a basic requirement, allocating more budget focused on crime prevention and crime intelligence and, slinging SAPS with Metro Police. We wish to convey our message of condolences to the family and we wish them strength during this undoubtedly difficult time.”