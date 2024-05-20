Soshanguve-based body aims to bring smiles to faces of the needy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

While Soshanguve has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently, a community-based organisation in the area is aiming to bring smiles to the faces of the underprivileged.

As winter approaches, the Mogale Christian Foundation, a missionary organisation dedicated to uplifting South Africa’s youth and creation of safe spaces for them, aims to gather essential winter clothing and non-perishable food for the needy.

Children at the Luvuyo Day Care and Orphanage will be the beneficiary of this kindness at a charity event scheduled for Saturday in the township, south of Pretoria.

“Our mission focuses on enriching young lives with educational tutoring programs and providing steadfast support to orphanages. By nurturing hope and opportunity, we strive to forge a brighter future for every child, grounded in faith and community solidarity,” reads the statement in part.

“Our commitment is to elevate faith, education, and health, contributing to a brighter, more compassionate South Africa for all,” it continues.